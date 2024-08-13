'Bachelorette' fan favorite Grant Ellis named 'The Bachelor' for season 29

Ellis was eliminated from Jenn Tran's season just before hometown dates

LOS ANGELES -- Bachelor Nation, we have our newest Bachelor!

Grant Ellis, who was just eliminated from Jenn's season of "The Bachelorette," has been given a second shot at love as "The Bachelor."

Ellis, a 30-year old day trader from Houston, Texas captured the hearts of Bachelor Nation as he found himself falling for The Bachelorette, Jenn Tran. They had a super romantic one-on-one date last week, where Grant told Jenn she was "powerful" for being able to stand up for herself as she looked for love. He also told her he was falling for her, but sadly, Tran let him go on tonight's episode.

Ellis will be just the second Black lead of "The Bachelor."

Fun facts about Grant: he is a former basketball player, self-proclaimed mama's boy, and likes the Los Angeles Lakers, bowling and karaoke.

You'll see his journey to find love when season 29 of "The Bachelor" premieres next year on ABC and streams on Hulu.

