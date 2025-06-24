29-year-old Beecher man killed in Route 394 crash in Sauk Village: Lake County, IN coroner

Southbound lanes of Illinois Route 394 in Sauk Village reopened Monday morning after a deadly crash, Illinois State Police said.

Southbound lanes of Illinois Route 394 in Sauk Village reopened Monday morning after a deadly crash, Illinois State Police said.

Southbound lanes of Illinois Route 394 in Sauk Village reopened Monday morning after a deadly crash, Illinois State Police said.

Southbound lanes of Illinois Route 394 in Sauk Village reopened Monday morning after a deadly crash, Illinois State Police said.

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 29-year-old Beecher man died Monday after crashing into a semitrailer on Illinois Route 394 in Sauk Village, the Lake County, Indiana Coroner's Office said Tuesday.

Elliot Cruz-Cobos was killed in the crash, the coroner's office said.

He was pronounced dead at 8:40 a.m.

He suffered multiple blunt force traumatic injuries in the crash, the coroner's office said.

The fatal crash closed lanes on Illinois Route 394 in Sauk Village Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes just north of Steger Road in Sauk Village about 7:45 a.m.

Illinois State Police said Cruz-Cobos' car crashed into the back of the semitrailer.

All southbound lanes were closed to traffic until they reopened at around 11:30 a.m.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 9:45 a.m.

The car appeared to have front-end damage, and drove into a field after the crash.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.