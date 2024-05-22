'Beetlejuice' musical returns to Broadway in Chicago for limited time only

Justin Collette and Bella Esler, who play Beetlejuice and Lydia, joined ABC7 Chicago to give a sneak peek into the show.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Beetlejuice" is back on Broadway in Chicago for just a few days.

In the story, a teen's life changes when she meets a deceased couple.

The strange story, first told in the 1988 "Beetlejuice" movie, has been adapted into a musical with plenty of comedy and great music.

Two stars of the show, Justin Collette and Bella Esler, joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday to discuss what guests can expect during the show.

Fans of the movie can look forward to some of the beloved music making appearances in the show.

"The music was written specifically for the show, but I know in the movie there's a bunch of songs that a lot of people recognize, like the 'Banana Boat' song, that's also incorporated in the show," Esler said.

Collette, who plays Beetlejuice, said the makeup process to achieve the distinct look of the character is a long one.

"It's a slow process for me. I'm in makeup for like 30 minutes a day," he said.

The show is recommended for ages 13 and up due to what the actors classified as some "adult humor."

"Depending on what kind of kids you have," Collette said. "It's definitely words that your kids know, but maybe you don't say them with your parents around."

"Beetlejuice" is taking the stage through Sunday at James M. Nederlander Theatre. Tickets are available at broadwayinchicago.com starting at $43.