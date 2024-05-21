Best Father's Day gifts for the dad who has everything

Honor the father figure in your life this Father's Day with one of these unique gifts below. From the best tech on sale to personalized items, here are the best Father's Day gifts to shop right now.

Take note: Father's Day is on Sunday, June 16, so get your orders in soon so they can arrive in time for that weekend.

Best Father's Day gifts

Amazon Beats Fit Pro $199.95

The Fit Pro are my dad's favorite earbuds because they're the only pair that stay put in his ears. They're available in multiple colors, have a 24-hour battery life with the included charging case and are both sweat and water-resistant.

Amazon Daddy I Wrote A Book About You $6.99

This fill-in-the-blank book can be personalized for the dad in your life. Just answer the prompts and create a quick, heartfelt gift that will be sure to bring your dad to tears.

Uncommon Goods Book Nook Reading Valet $50

For the book lover, gift this handy reading nook set. Dad can hold his latest read, glasses and coffee mug on it, keeping his desk free for other important work-from-home essentials.

14% off Uncommon Goods Our Place Knife Trio $145

$170

Our Place products are almost never on sale, but you can now get this knife set for 15% off. It includes a chef's knife, slicing knife and pairing knife, and is available in multiple colors.

51% off Amazon Renpho Eye Massager $62.99

$129.99

An IADB favorite, this heated eye massager can reduce eye strain and puffiness, according to the brand. It can also play dad's favorite songs during the 20-minute massage by connecting via Bluetooth to his smartphone.

Amazon Dadalorian Father's Day T-Shirt $22.99

The Star Wars fan will love this t-shirt. It has an adorable graphic of The Mandalorian and baby Grogu with "#1 in the galaxy" embroidered on top. You can customize the color and even get a matching shirt for yourself.

Amazon Away Travel The Weekender Bag $195

This personalizable weekend bag can hold dad's change of clothes, laptop and much more. It's water resistant, has both interior and exterior pockets and comes with a shoulder strap for comfort.

Amazon Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 $129

This massage gun can help reduce muscle aches and pains, according to the brand. It comes with two attachments and only weighs 1.5 pounds so dad can carry it in his gym bag.

30% off Amazon MEATER Plus: Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer $69.95

$99.95

This Bluetooth-compatible meat thermometer can link to dad's phone so they can keep track of their meats on the grill. It automatically calculates ideal cooking and testing times, so they'll have a perfect piece of meat prepared every time.

Brooks Running Brooks Running Ghost Max $150

If your father likes to run outdoors, then a pair of road running sneakers is what they need. These ones are built to absorb impact and offer soft cushioning for better support, according to the brand. Shop them in multiple sizes and colors.

20% off Amazon Anker 313 Wireless Charger $15.98

$19.99

This wireless charger can help them charge their latest iPhone, Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy smartphone. It's case-friendly too so they don't have to pop it off before using this charger.

Briggs & Riley Briggs & Riley Slim Backpack $199

Briggs & Riley makes some of the best luggage on the market and this sleek backpack can be monogrammed with your dad's initials. It has a 13-inch laptop compartment, a slip-through back panel so dad can attach it to his luggage and a lightweight design for ease of use.

12% off Amazon GoPro HERO12 Black $349

$399.99

If your father figure is a diver, this GoPro can help them capture their favorite underwater moments. It's waterproof up to 33 feet and also keeps the image or video stable while they're swimming, hiking or skiing.

HexClad HexClad Hybrid Fry Pan with Lid $129

This frying pan can cook dad's famous burgers with ease. It's non-stick, oven safe and dishwasher safe. Plus, it features a stay-cool handle so they won't ever burn their hands while using it.

