Best patio furniture deals to spruce up your space

Summer is here and with that, you're probably spending more time outdoors in your backyard or patio. Spruce up your space with the best patio furniture deals below from various retailers including Amazon, Walmart and Wayfair.

Best patio furniture deals

Amazon

Image credit: Amazon

- EAST OAK Courtyard Patio Furniture Set for $499.99 (21% off)

- Wisteria Lane 4 Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set for $341.51 (26% off)

- Best Choice Products 4-Piece Outdoor Set for $249.99 (17% off)

- FDW Patio Furniture Set for $118.99 (41% off)

Walmart

Image credit: Walmart

- Costway Picnic Table Bench Set for $169.99 (50% off)

- Costway 15' Market Outdoor Umbrella for $109.99 ($69 off)

- Efurden Outdoor Pool Lounge Chair for $129.97 ($230 off)

- Mainstays Zero Gravity Chair Lounger Set for $74 ($15 off)

Wayfair

Image credit: Wayfair

- Dalenna Outdoor Ottoman for $90 (57% off)

- Rectangular Lighted Market Umbrella for $72 (15% off)

- Red Barrel Studio Carved-back Floral Garden Bench for 4125.99 (28% off)

- Sparks Rocking Adirondack Chair for $270 (33% off)

