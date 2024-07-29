Shop these sandals that will keep you trendy all summer

If you're on the hunt for the best trendy yet practical shoes to sport this summer, we've got you covered. Whether you prefer slides or heels, shop our favorite picks for unisex sandal options that will keep you looking trendy all summer.

Best summer sandals for 2024

Nordstrom Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Women's Sandal $99.95 Shop Now

These Birkenstocks are some of the most trendy sandals this summer, and with over 80% of the reviews being five stars, it's clear that they are both viral and well-loved. Birkenstock describes this sandal as super comfortable, with a suede-like footbed and a cushy sole to mimic the shape of your foot.

Naot makes some of the "most comfortable footwear I've ever worn," says E-commerce editor Nishka Dhawan. This option is available in various colors and natural cork and latex footbed which will; color to the shape of your foot. The strap is comfortable too and offers a sleek fit great for day and night outfits.

Zappos Nisolo Huarache Men's Sandals $150 Shop Now

The design of these Nisolo closed-toe sandals is a men's fashion staple. The shoes themselves are versatile, with a loafer design that can make them work well for both professional and relaxed settings. The brand boasts its strong, handwoven leather construction, which they state will mold your feet over time, maximizing comfort level. 83% of the reviews are five stars, so it's safe to say these are a top pick.

24% off Amazon Dr. Martens Blaire Women's Sandals $83.51

$109.95 Shop Now

Dr. Martens is a well-known brand for its boots; however, its sandals are the best bet for summer. These adjustable ankle strap sandals can be dressed up or down, making them a super versatile shoe option. According to the reviews, these Dr. Martens are largely praised for their durability and strong construction; make sure to check the sizing chart before purchasing these, though, as many reviews also mention sizing down. They come in multiple colors, and many of the designs are on sale now.

15% off Amazon Chaco Z/1 Classic Women's Sandal $85.00

$100.00 Shop Now

If your summer plans include hiking and water activities, Chacos may be a great go-to sandal for you. These Chacos are constructed with materials like leather and durable polyurethane, which the brand describes as ideal for rougher terrain and water exposure. These sandals have over 5,000 five-star reviews, and they come in various colors and straps, so you can choose which design suits you best.

30% off Crocs Crocs Bayaband Unisex Flip $24.49

$34.99 Shop Now

Crocs are making a comeback, and these sandals are great if you are looking for a simple yet effective flip-flop. Crocs describes these sandals as a combination of two of their top-rated silhouettes, and with over 2,000 five-star reviews, it's clear that these are a preferred unisex shoe option. Currently, you can get these sandals for 30% off.

33% off DSW Crown Vintage Dylann Women's Sandal $59.99

$90.00 Shop Now

Heeled sandals are a great choice if you're aiming for a look that's both effortless and sophisticated. The strong block heel is sturdier than thinner heel designs, making them a bit more practical to wear. The braided pattern is also unique. You can get these Crown Vintage sandals in bolder colors, like denim blue and orange, or stick to the neutral tan option.

DSW Birkenstock Arizona Slide Men's Sandal $109.96 Shop Now

These Birkenstocks are great to slip on with a pair of board shorts or casual pants. They are described by Birkenstocks to have a contoured footbed, so you can walk around for long periods of time with little to no discomfort. They come in multiple colors and have sizing options ranging from men's six to 13.5.

UGG UGG Goldenstar Women's Sandal $120.00 Shop Now

This UGG bestseller is both super cute and sustainable. The sandal is partially constructed with recycled materials and has a sugarcane outsole, reducing its environmental impact. Many reviewers describe this as their go-to summer sandal, for its sturdy construction that is characteristic of other UGG shoes, as well as lightweight cushioning that's great for warm weather outings.

TEVA TEVA Original Universal Men's Sandal $55.00 Shop Now

If you're looking for a sandal for your outdoor adventures this summer, these TEVA sandals are a top pick. The material is great for water activities, like hiking or rafting, as they are made with quick-dry, recycled plastic webbing. They are bestsellers on TEVA's website and have over 700 five-star reviews.

27% off DSW Steve Madden Sienna Women's Sandal $49.99

$69.00 Shop Now

These sandals are a great cross between comfortable and formal. The slide silhouette can be worn with multiple outfits, whether you're wearing shorts for a beach day or a sundress for date night. Plus, the slip-on design makes them a quick and easy option to throw on. They come in both printed and plain styles and you can get them now and save $20.

