NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton dies at 71

Bill Walton arrives at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

NEW YORK -- Two-time NBA champion and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton has passed away following a prolonged battle with cancer, the NBA announced on Monday.

Walton was surrounded by his family.

"Bill Walton was truly one of a kind. As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wrote in a statement.

Walton was a dominant force in college, leading UCLA to two national championships and an 88-game winning streak.

In the 1973 national championship game, Walton scored 44 points on 21 of 22 shooting.

He helped lead the Portland Trail Blazers to the 1977 NBA Championship and earned the NBA's Most Valuable Player honors the next season.

Chronic foot and knee injuries sidelined Walton for much of his career, but he did manage to capture one more NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 1986.

Walton then began a career in broadcasting where he entertained generations of basketball fans.

Walton originally joined ESPN in 2002 as a lead analyst for NBA games before shifting to college basketball in 2012. He was named one of the top 50 sports broadcasters of all-time by the American Sportscasters Association in 2009..

"But what I will remember most about him was his zest for life," Silver said. "He was a regular presence at league events - always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth. I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy and admired the time he took with every person he encountered."

Information from the NBA, ESPN and the Associated Press