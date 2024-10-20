Black Harvest Film Festival celebrates 30 years of black cinematic storytelling

The festival is happening from November 8 to Nov. 21 at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago's Gene Siskel Film Center.

Black Harvest Film Festival celebrates 30 years of black cinematic storytelling The festival is happening from November 8 to Nov. 21 at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago's Gene Siskel Film Center.

Black Harvest Film Festival celebrates 30 years of black cinematic storytelling The festival is happening from November 8 to Nov. 21 at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago's Gene Siskel Film Center.

Black Harvest Film Festival celebrates 30 years of black cinematic storytelling The festival is happening from November 8 to Nov. 21 at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago's Gene Siskel Film Center.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Gene Siskel Film Center's annual Black Harvest Film Festival is just around the corner, celebrating three decades of showcasing Black cinematic voices and visions across the diaspora.

This year's Black Harvest Film Festival features more than 75 Chicago premieres, with 13 feature films and 10 shorts programs from 18 different countries, including Raoul Peck's documentary Ernest Cole: Lost and Found; the Chicago premiere of the Charles Burnett's long un-seen The Annihilation of Fish, with Burnett in person; and an evening with visionary film and television director Terence Nance. In honor of this milestone celebration, the DIRTY 30s shorts program captures life's humor, heart, and complexities in your thirties, reflecting on the festival's journey to 30 years.

Audiences will enjoy exclusive screenings, thought-provoking dialogues, and celebratory receptions as they come together to honor three decades of Black Harvest.

Born from an urgent need to celebrate the Black experience, the Black Harvest Film Festival unites filmmakers and audiences to showcase the power of Black cinema.

This annual festival highlights emerging and established talents and historical narratives, enriching the landscape of Black culture. The festival curates both short and feature length films, proudly presenting influential auteurs and emerging filmmakers of color side by side.

The festival is happening from November 8 to Nov. 21.

As part of this year's festival, with the passing of celebrated film critic and Black Harvest Film Festival co-founder Sergio Mims in 2022, the Gene Siskel Film Center will be awarding a one-time cash prize to a local filmmaker in honor his legacy of giving a voice and platform to the next generation of Black filmmakers.

To learn more about tickets click here.