24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Breakfast at Josephine's Southern Cooking features discussion on Black men's mental health

WLS logo
Saturday, February 22, 2025 11:34PM
Josephine's Southern Cooking hosts talk on Black men's mental health
A breakfast Saturday at "Mother" Wade's Josephine's Southern Cooking restaurant featured a discussion on Black men's mental health.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A special breakfast was held Sunday morning at Josephine's Southern Cooking in Chatham.

The event featured a panel discussion on Black men's mental health.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Part of the focus of the event was on the stigma around seeking care and the need to create spaces where the causes of mental health issues can be tackled.

Josephine "Mother" Wade is the Chicago chef behind Josephine's Southern Cooking.

SEE ALSO | ABC7 Chicago celebrates Black History Month with 'Our Chicago: Black Hair Is...' special

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW