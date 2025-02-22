Breakfast at Josephine's Southern Cooking features discussion on Black men's mental health

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A special breakfast was held Sunday morning at Josephine's Southern Cooking in Chatham.

The event featured a panel discussion on Black men's mental health.

Part of the focus of the event was on the stigma around seeking care and the need to create spaces where the causes of mental health issues can be tackled.

Josephine "Mother" Wade is the Chicago chef behind Josephine's Southern Cooking.

