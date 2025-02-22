Griffin Museum of Science and Industry hosts Black Creativity Career Showcase

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Griffin Museum of Science and Industry was bustling with Black creativity this weekend.

Saturday marked the Black Creativity Career Showcase, where Black professionals from nearly three dozen companies and organizations, rooted in science and the arts, came together to share what they are all about.

"When people come with their young people, or if they come as a family, what we hope for is that those adults and individuals they interact with start by talking about where they were when that 10-year-old approaches the table," said Manny Juarez with the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry.

From building with Legos to performing a surgery on chicken breast, and so much more, kids from all walks of life got an inside look at exciting career possibilities.

"The two activities we have today are building your dream house with Legos, and building a tower with marshmallows and spaghetti," said Jasmine Gunn with the National Organization of Minority Architects.

Gunn is represented the Illinois Chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects. She said she hopes to inspire the next generation of architects.

"The design profession is not representative of the people that live in the world, so our mission to increase diversity," Gunn said.

Tamera Jones was at the event with a group called Girls 4 Science, working to expose girls from across Chicago and the south suburbs to different STEAM fields.

"It gives them the opportunity to see how it all works, how it's all put together," Jones said. "When they see the pieces get put together, the lightbulb comes on... it's like, 'I've seen this before!'"

ABC7 spoke with two 13-year-old girls from Girls 4 Science who are aspiring to take their future careers to new heights.

"I like seeing all the different things and experimenting with little things," said Anya Cole with Girls 4 Science. "It makes me happy."

"I've seen a lot of science and engineers and stuff and just how they promote the museum, it's just really cool," said Kadence Baugh with Girls 4 Science.