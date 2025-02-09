Black-owned champagne brand sparkles with mission to give back to domestic violence victims

The owner of a Chicago-based champagne company is sharing the love, one glass at a time.

The owner of a Chicago-based champagne company is sharing the love, one glass at a time.

The owner of a Chicago-based champagne company is sharing the love, one glass at a time.

The owner of a Chicago-based champagne company is sharing the love, one glass at a time.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The owner of a Chicago-based champagne company is sharing the love, one glass at a time.

LOVELUVV is the passionate work of owner, and former wedding planner, Samantha Danielle.

Drawing upon her extensive experience in the wedding industry, Danielle has thoughtfully curated her wines for discerning palates, offering them in elegant sets available for online purchase.

Each bottle is crafted with the intent of bringing life's most precious moments a bit of sparkle.

Beyond the bubbles, LOVELUVV is also a purpose-driven brand, dedicated to supporting organizations that uplift domestic violence survivors and work to prevent its recurrence.

Danielle visited ABC7 Chicago, to talk more about her brand, and the plans for Valentine's Day.

To support LOVELUVV's mission, click here.

If you need help or know someone in need of help, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for confidential support 24/7/365. The number is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). You can also text the word "START" to 88788.