Bradley sisters disappeared from Bronzeville home 24 years ago

A Sunday event honored the Bradley sisters, Diamond Bradley and Tionda Bradley, who disappeared from a Bronzeville, Chicago home 24 years ago.

A Sunday event honored the Bradley sisters, Diamond Bradley and Tionda Bradley, who disappeared from a Bronzeville, Chicago home 24 years ago.

A Sunday event honored the Bradley sisters, Diamond Bradley and Tionda Bradley, who disappeared from a Bronzeville, Chicago home 24 years ago.

A Sunday event honored the Bradley sisters, Diamond Bradley and Tionda Bradley, who disappeared from a Bronzeville, Chicago home 24 years ago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family and friends honored Diamond and Tionda Bradley as Sunday marked 23 years since the sisters disappeared.

Their family held a vigil at the Dan Ryan Forest Woods.

The sisters were 3 and 10 years old when they disappeared from their Bronzeville apartment in 2001.

Sunday's event ended with a balloon release for the missing girls.

SEE ALSO | Woman claims to be one of Bradley sisters who disappeared from Bronzeville home over 20 years ago

The family has asked anyone with information to come forward.