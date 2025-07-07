Bradley sisters disappeared from Bronzeville home 24 years ago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family and friends honored Diamond and Tionda Bradley as Sunday marked 23 years since the sisters disappeared.
Their family held a vigil at the Dan Ryan Forest Woods.
The sisters were 3 and 10 years old when they disappeared from their Bronzeville apartment in 2001.
Sunday's event ended with a balloon release for the missing girls.
The family has asked anyone with information to come forward.