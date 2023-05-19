WATCH LIVE

Woman claims to be one of Bradley sisters who disappeared from Bronzeville home over 20 years ago

In 2019, another woman lied about being Diamond Bradley

Friday, May 19, 2023 9:23PM
Was Diamond Bradley found? A woman in Harris County, Texas, is claiming to be one of Bradley sisters missing from a Bronzeville, Chicago home.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There has been a possible break in a Chicago missing persons case that's more than 20 years old.

Diamond and Tionda Bradley were 3 and 10 years old when they went missing in 2001. Now, a woman is claiming that she is Diamond, who would now be 25 years old. She even went to the FBI.

SEE ALSO | Bradley sisters missing 20 years from Bronzeville as family hopes for new leads, closure

ABC7 spoke with the Diamonds' great-aunt, Sheliah Bradley-Smith.

"A young lady reached out on Facebook," said Bradley-Smith. "She believes she is Diamond Bradley, my missing niece."

Bradley-Smith had many long phone calls with a young lady who lives in Harris County, Texas this week.

"She pretty much said that she remembered being in a car and being around Tianda for a while, but then she said she was taken away and never saw her again," Bradley-Smith said.

Tionda and Diamond Smith disappeared from their family's Bronzeville apartment in the summer of 2001, nearly 23 years ago.

Over the years, the family has encountered numerous false-tips. Most recently, there was a young woman in Texas, in 2019, who also claimed to be Diamond.

RELATED | New age-progression photos released of Bradley sisters

"It's been heartbreaking. It will lift you up, and give you the hope, and slam you back down to the ground," Bradley-Smith said.

This time may be no different. Bradley-Smith said there's only one way to know if this woman is, in fact, her youngest long-lost niece.

"I must admit, this is the first one that someone has been eager to go take a DNA test," Bradley-Smith said.

