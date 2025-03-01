Chicago woman frustrated by long processing time to get disabled parking spot in front of home

A Brainerd, Chicago woman is frustrated by the long processing time to get a disabled parking spot in front of her home after a car crash.

A Brainerd, Chicago woman is frustrated by the long processing time to get a disabled parking spot in front of her home after a car crash.

A Brainerd, Chicago woman is frustrated by the long processing time to get a disabled parking spot in front of her home after a car crash.

A Brainerd, Chicago woman is frustrated by the long processing time to get a disabled parking spot in front of her home after a car crash.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One Chicago woman says she's dealing with a runaround, trying to get a city disabled parking spot in front of her home. She says her husband is in desperate need of it.

Bridget Vann said she submitted her application back in December, but she said the city of Chicago told her that she may have to wait up to a year for a disabled parking spot in front of her home.

For Vann, parking in front of her Brainerd neighborhood home is not just a convenience.

Vann said it will be a necessity for her husband, when he returns from the hospital after being in a tragic car crash.

"Right now, he's not able to walk. But hopefully, you know, that issue will be resolved with, you know, surgeries, therapy," Vann said.

The home has a detached garage, but Vann said it's too far, and her husband's car won't fit in it. So, the designated spot, which is closer to the door, is needed.

"I filled the application out at the beginning of December, and sent in the money order they asked for: $70. And I called to get an update, to find out, and they weren't even able to tell me if they had received it yet because it takes four to six weeks to process the application," Vann said.

SEE ALSO: New Jersey man who uses a wheelchair seeks to climb Mount Kilimanjaro

Then, she said a city representative told her the entire approval and installation process through the Department of Finance and the Chicago Department of Transportation could take even longer: up to a year.

"Six months to a year: I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it," Vann said.

The city of Chicago says it installs more than 1,300 disabled parking locations each year, but says the process involves multiple steps, including site evaluations and City Council approval.

The city also told the I-Team, "The City of Chicago is committed to processing applications for Residential Disabled Parking as quickly as possible," but "The full process of obtaining a Residential Disabled Parking Sign may take up to six months or more due to the multiple steps and approvals required by City code."

"That's ridiculous. I mean, that's for two signs to be, you know, installed in front of a home," Vann said.

The city also blames the delays on administrative processing and high demand.

After the I-Team got involved, Vann says a surveyor came out to inspect, but she was initially denied the spot because of that detached garage. So, she's appealing.

"I feel kind of let down. It hurts," Vann said.

Vann says her mother had a city-approved disabled spot in front of the same home decades ago. So, she still has hope that she'll get approved.

The city encourages anyone who has been denied to request a review through the Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities.