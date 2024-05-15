Brass nameplate stolen from parents' headstone in Cedar Park Cemetery, family finds on Mother's Day

The Cook County Sheriff's Office told ABC7 brass vases were stolen from two other graves at the Calumet Park cemetery.

CALUMET PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Carmille Barnes and Coleen Robinson still can't believe it.

The brass nameplate their parents handpicked for their headstone was stolen. The family made the discovery on Mother's Day at Cedar Park Cemetery in Calumet Park.

"To come out here on Mother's Day and to see that that thing is blank," Barnes said. "That people are just so disrespectful to steal from the deceased? With their names, their plates, their birthdates, and end dates? How dare you!"

"It's a disgrace. I'm very disappointed. If I could, I would take my parents away from here. I would," Robinson said.

The siblings say cemetery officials told them the theft wasn't their responsibility and directed them to law enforcement.

"It took my heart away! It took my heart away!" Barnes said.

A message ABC7 left for a Cedar Park manager, seeking comment, was not immediately returned.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office told ABC7, in addition to that brass nameplate, brass vases were stolen from two other graves at Cedar Park.

"How would you feel if that was your family member that you come up here, and you see nothing? I'm not OK with that," Barnes said.

The sisters say they feel like they lost their parents all over again.

"It's just not OK. My parents worked super hard, paid a lot of money to be in this cemetery, and we get, 'Well, I don't know what to tell you. It happens all the time,'" Barnes said.