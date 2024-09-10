'BraveHearts' helping veterans' mental health with horse therapy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

An organization called BraveHearts focuses on an equine rehabilitation program for veterans.

Bravehearts' mission is to raise awareness and educate veterans in need about the healing power of horses.

On average, the U.S. loses 20 veterans to suicide each day.

On Friday, the program hosted a tour called Trail to Zero tour across the Chicago lake front.

Veterans and members of BraveHearts joined ABC7 Chicago to share how the program has helped their mental health.

All services are offered at no cost to veterans and to an accompanying member.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.