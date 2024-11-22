The 'brushing scam': What to do if you get a package you didn't order

What is a brushing scam? The Better Business Bureau says it is getting more calls from people who are getting mysterious packages they didn't order.

What is a brushing scam? The Better Business Bureau says it is getting more calls from people who are getting mysterious packages they didn't order.

What is a brushing scam? The Better Business Bureau says it is getting more calls from people who are getting mysterious packages they didn't order.

What is a brushing scam? The Better Business Bureau says it is getting more calls from people who are getting mysterious packages they didn't order.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick tip on what's known as the "brushing scam!"

The Better Business Bureau says it is getting more calls from people who are getting mysterious packages they didn't order.

It can be a anything from electronics to beauty products or even fake designer goods.

The BBB says there are third-party sellers on popular websites sending items.

They want to make it appear that you wrote a glowing online review of their merchandise and that you are a verified buyer. That gets the company more sales.

If this happens to you, tell the online retailer that a third-party vendor sent you the items.

This also means scammers already have your personal information, so you may want to change passwords or sign up for a credit monitoring service.

The good news? The Federal Trade Commission says you can legally keep the item if you want it!