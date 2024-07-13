BTN Big 10K, 5K to step off from Soldier Field on busy, hot Chicago weekend

It's all about Big Ten football on Saturday. The BTN Big 10K and 5K races will step off from Soldier Field as Chicago weather heats up.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Big Ten pride is on full display Saturday morning as the annual race returns to Soldier Field.

This is the 13th Annual BTN Big 10K and 5K. Soldier Field will be packed with thousands of runners rocking their Big Ten gear.

The 10K race gets underway at 7 a.m. The 5K will start at 8:15 a.m.

They're lacing up, ready to hit the streets of the South Side as the heat index is expected to hit the low to mid-90s Saturday.

There will be school mascots, cheerleaders and a massive post-race tailgate party.

New this year, fans and alumni of Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington can participate in both the 10K and 5K.

After the race, festivities include food, beverages, music, games, giveaways and photo opportunities with Big Ten mascots and cheerleaders.

There will also be some fun tailgate-inspired games like a football toss and corn hole.

The Chicago-based Big Ten Alumni chapters will also be on-hand to give away school-specific swag to their fans and alumni.