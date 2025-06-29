Man found shot to death in Bucktown identified by officials

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who was found shot to death on the city's Northwest Side early Saturday morning has been identified, officials said.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting in the Bucktown neighborhood's 2200-block of West Cortland Street around 3 a.m., police said.

First responders with the Chicago Fire Department found the victim, a 32-year-old man, unresponsive.

The man had a gunshot wound to the chest, he later died at St. Mary's Hospital, police said.

On Sunday, he was identified as J'Varus Mcnight by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

There is no one in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

