Buddy Guy to join Chicago NASCAR Street Race musical act lineup

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago legend Buddy Guy will join other big name music artists during the upcoming NASCAR Street Race festivities, organizers announced Tuesday.

Guy will play a special set on Saturday, July 6. He'll bring the blues sound to the main stage, after a 40th anniversary Chicago house music showcase, organizers said.

"Last year's Chicago Street Race was a great opportunity to put Chicago center-stage and I'm excited to join the lineup," Guy said in a statement. "The Blues is like gumbo. I can tell you how good it is, but you won't know until you taste it for yourself. I'm looking forward to the chance to introduce more fans to that Chicago feel, Chicago flavor, and most importantly - that Chicago sound."

Guy is set to perform from 1:15 to 2 p.m.

Guy's set will lead directly into the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, The Loop 110.

Other musical acts include The Black Keys, the Chainsmokers, Keith Urban and Lauren Alaina.

Find more information about NASCAR Chicago Street Race 2024 here or about street closures, parking restrictions before, during and after the weekend here,