Burglars break into 'The Angry Crab' restaurant in Wicker Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A break-in happened at a restaurant on the city's Northwest Side on Tuesday, Chicago police said.

The burglary happened around 2:03 a.m. in the 1300-block of Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park.

A group of suspects broke the front glass doors to The Angry Crab restaurant, CPD said.

They took a register and a safe with an unknown amount of cash.

No one in custody. CPD Area Five detectives are investigating.

This comes a day after two smash-and-grab burglaries happened on the South Side Monday morning.

Police said four male suspects got out of a black Jeep after they backed into the front door of the liquor store. The burglars then took merchandise from the store and fled the scene.

