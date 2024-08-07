'Butter Cow' sculpture to be unveiled ahead of 2024 Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois State Fair begins Thursday, and the state is preparing to showcase this year's butter cow.

The butter cow will be unveiled in Springfield on Wednesday afternoon to honor Illinois dairy farmers.

Every year the cow has a new design to represent the fair's theme. The 2024 theme is "It's Showtime!"

The fair runs through August 18.

Some of the Grandstand headliners include Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Lil Wayne, Smashing Pumpkins, Sheboozey and the Jonas Brothers.

Admission tickets are not included in price of the Grandstand ticket.

