Jonas Brothers to headline at Illinois State Fair Grandstand 2024

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Jonas Brothers fans are "Burnin' Up" with this news.

Kevin, Joe and Nick will perform on the Grandstand at the Illinois State Fair.

The brothers will take the stage Thursday, August 15.

"Jonas Brothers are pop icons," Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark said. "They have more hits than they can squeeze into one performance, and we can't wait to see Kevin, Joe and Nick take the stage in Springfield."

Starting at $85, tickets go on sale on Saturday. Admission is not included in price of the Grandstand ticket.

Fans can add on admission to a pre-show party for an additional $30.

The state fair in Springfield runs from August 8 to the 18th.

Keith Urban, Mötley Crüe, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, and Jordan Davis will also perform at the Grandstand.

