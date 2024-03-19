Miranda Lambert to headline at Illinois State Fair Grandstand 2024

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The "Fastest Girl In Town" is heading to Springfield this summer!

Miranda Lambert will perform on the Grandstand at the Illinois State Fair.

The country star will take the stage with Gavin Adcock on Saturday, August 17.

Starting at $85, tickets go on sale on Saturday, March 23. Admission is not included in price of the Grandstand ticket.

Fans can add on admission to a pre-show party for an additional $30.

The state fair in Springfield runs from August 8 to the 18th.

The Jonas Brothers, Keith Urban, Mötley Crüe, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, and Jordan Davis will also perform at the Grandstand.

Miranda Lambert performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

To learn more about ticket passes, click here.

