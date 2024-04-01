The Smashing Pumpkins will headline the Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Smashing Pumpkins will headline the 2024 Illinois State fair.

The two time Grammy Award winning band from Chicago will headline on August 16 on the Grandstand. The show starts at 8 p.m. and doors open an hour earlier.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster, and range from $55 to $125.

There is also a $30 pre-show party ticket that's available as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

Other Illinois State Fair headliners include Keith Urban on August 9, Motley Crue on August 10, and The Jonas Brothers on August 15. Click here to see the full Grandstand lineup.