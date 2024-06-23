California man surfs again after suffering terrible spinal injury that left him paralyzed

CALIFORNIA -- California native Collin Bosse had been surfing all his life until a devastating accident last year.

Bosse was swimming with friends at a beach when he dove headfirst into murky water that was unexpectedly shallow.

A traumatic spine injury left him paralyzed from his chest down.

"I will 100% surf again. There is no doubt," Bosse said.

But ever since, the 24-year-old has been determined to regain his strength and adapt in hopes of getting back in the water.

Just weeks ago, thanks to his hard work and a team of volunteers, his dream came true, this time, on a custom-made surfboard.

"Amazing! It was perfect. It felt like I was at home again," Bosse said. "The feeling of riding a wave is like no other. After the first five, I'm kind of like, 'Alright, I'm getting a little cold. I think I am ready to go in.' But then, I'm like, 'No! One more! One more!'"

Bosse, filled with gratitude, is hoping to inspire others.

"You can overcome anything if you set your mind to it," Bosse said.