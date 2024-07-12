CA man decapitated parents, dog before being shot by deputies, officials say

Authorities say a San Juan Capistrano man decapitated his own parents and their dog and attacked a maintenance worker before he was shot by deputies.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. -- A California man is facing charges after he allegedly killed his parents and their family dog at a home in San Juan Capistrano.

The victims have been identified as Antoinette Gerdvil, 79, and Ronald Water Gerdvil, 77.

The victims and the dog were mutilated and decapitated by their son, identified as 41-year-old Joseph Brandon Gerdvil, according to officials.

The still-bloody suspect then allegedly attacked a maintenance worker in the community and fled on a golf cart.

Deputies caught up to Joseph Gerdvil near a bike trail and a confrontation resulted in him being shot. He was then brought to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Deputies who were sent to the couple's home Tuesday found "a horrific scene, which included the decapitated and mutilated bodies of Ronald and Antoinette Gerdvil, as well as a decapitated dog belonging to the married couple," according to a statement from the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

After Joseph Gerdvil is medically cleared, he will be brought to the Orange County Sheriff's jail and booked for two counts of homicide, as well as potentially additional charges, the OCSD says.

The motive and circumstances behind the killings remain under investigation.