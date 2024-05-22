Police looking for suspect in deadly Calumet Heights shooting: VIDEO

Chicago police are looking for a suspect in a Calumet Heights shooting that killed a 64-year-old man near 91st and Stony Island.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released video Tuesday night of a suspect in a deadly South Side shooting.

The shooting happened on May 9 in the Calumet Heights neighborhood's 9100-block of South Stony Island Avenue at about 9 p.m.

Police said a 64-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when a male suspect approached and shot the victim before fleeing westbound.

The victim was shot in the head and chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The victim's identity has not been released.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-747-8271.

