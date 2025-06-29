2 killed in small plane crash in Boone County, sheriff says; NTSB investigating

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Sunday, June 29, 2025 12:23AM
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were killed in a small plane crash Saturday just past the far northwest suburbs, officials said.

The plane crash happened near Capron Road and Blaine Road in Capron, Illinois, the Boone County sheriff confirmed at the scene.

Two victims were located dead after the crash, Boon County Sheriff Scott Yunk said. Their ages, genders and identities were not yet known.

The NTSB confirmed it is investigating the crash of a Vans RV10 airplane at the location.

The FAA and the Boone County coroner were also at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

