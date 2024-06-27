DuPage County State's Attorney says no charges will be filed against any police officers on scene as unarmed man was fatally shot

Multiple people arrested during protest over deadly Carol Stream police shooting of Isaac Goodlow

Carol Stream police arrested multiple people Wednesday who were blocking traffic during a protest over the deadly police shooting of Isaac Goodlow.

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (WLS) -- Multiple people are in custody after a demonstration over a deadly police shooting in the west suburbs.

A small group of protesters was blocking traffic Thursday at the intersection of Gary and North Avenues, Carol Stream police said.

The protest came after prosecutors announced they will not bring any criminal charges against the Carol Stream police officers involved in the shooting that killed Isaac Goodlow.

Goodlow was fatally inside his apartment bedroom in February. He was unarmed. Officers were responding to a reported domestic violence incident at the time, police said.

Officer Daniel Pfingston fired the fatal shot, officials said.

In a statement, the DuPage County State's Attorney called the shooting a tragedy but said the evidence must support a conviction beyond a reasonable doubt.

The village says that Pfingston is no longer employed by the Carol Stream Police Department.

Isaac Goodlow's family says their attention now turns to a federal civil suit. They filed the lawsuit in February against Carol Stream and the officers involved in the shooting, claiming Goodlow's constitutional rights were violated.

