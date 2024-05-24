Carol Stream releases names of officers on scene during deadly police shooting of Isaac Goodlow

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (WLS) -- The Village of Carol Stream Friday released the names of the police officers on the scene during the deadly shooting of an unarmed man.

Isaac Goodlow was shot to death by police in his apartment in February.

Police were responding to a domestic violence call made by his girlfriend.

As part of a federal civil rights lawsuit, a judge ordered the village to release the names of the officers involved.

The officers names are Dan Pfingston, Nick Janetis, Molly McGovern, Austin Marquardt and Dan Koeller, as well as Sergeant Steve Cadle.

Investigators have not said who fired the fatal shots.

The Dupage County State's Attorney is still reviewing the evidence and has not determined if charges should be filed.

Civil rights attorney Andrew M. Stroth issued the following statement on behalf of Goodlow's family:

"It has taken the Village of Carol Stream almost four months to release the names of the police officers involved in tragic and unjustified shooting of Isaac Goodlow III, a 30 year-old Black man. The Village is finally releasing this information based upon the order of the judge in the pending federal civil rights case. At the time of the shooting, Isaac was unarmed and shot in the sanctity of his own bedroom. The Goodlow family hopes DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin will move swiftly with his independent investigation and charging decision."