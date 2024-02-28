Family of man killed in Carol Stream police shooting files lawsuit

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of Isaac Goodlow, who was shot and killed by Carol Stream police, filed a lawsuit Wednesday.

The suit is against the village of Carol Stream and six unnamed police officers, and claims Goodlow's constitutional rights were violated.

The family asked for judgement against the defendants and damages.

Carol Stream police said on Feb. 3, officers were responding to a domestic violence call and walked into what they described as a "tense" situation.

Goodlow's family said, based off the video they were allowed to see, he was home alone in his apartment when multiple officers entered.

The family said the video did not show the 30-year-old throwing any object at police, unlike what they say police originally told the family.

So far no timeline has been released for if or when that video will be made public.

The family and their attorneys are expected to release details of the lawsuit Wednesday afternoon.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office has taken over the investigation. So far investigators have yet to release any details of what led to Isaac Goodlow's death.

Carol Stream police did not previously respond to a request for comment, after family called for the full video of the incident to be released.

This is a developing story; check back for more details.