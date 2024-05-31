Recording of 9-1-1 call details moments before Carol Stream police fatally shot Isaac Goodlow

A recording of a 911 domestic violence call details the moments before Carol Stream police fatally shot Isaac Goodlow inside his home in February.

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (WLS) -- The 9-1-1 call that brought Carol Stream police to an apartment complex where officers shot and killed Isaac Goodlow earlier this year has been obtained by ABC7.

The sister of Goodlow's girlfriend made the call.

Police have said they were responding to a domestic violence call at the time of the shooting.

Goodlow's family has maintained he was going through a mental health crisis.

