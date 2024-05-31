WATCH LIVE

Recording of 9-1-1 call details moments before Carol Stream police fatally shot Isaac Goodlow

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, May 31, 2024 4:02AM
911 call details moments before fatal Carol Stream police shooting
A recording of a 911 domestic violence call details the moments before Carol Stream police fatally shot Isaac Goodlow inside his home in February.

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (WLS) -- The 9-1-1 call that brought Carol Stream police to an apartment complex where officers shot and killed Isaac Goodlow earlier this year has been obtained by ABC7.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7.

The sister of Goodlow's girlfriend made the call.

Police have said they were responding to a domestic violence call at the time of the shooting.

Goodlow's family has maintained he was going through a mental health crisis.

READ MORE | Carol Stream releases names of officers on scene during deadly police shooting of Isaac Goodlow

