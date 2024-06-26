No charges for Carol Stream Police Department officers in deadly shooting of Isaac Goodlow

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (WLS) -- The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said Wednesday that no criminal charges will be filed against any Carol Stream police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Isaac Goodlow earlier this year.

"Every case involving the use of deadly force by a police officer, whether on or off duty, must be carefully and thoroughly investigated. Such scrutiny is required to ensure the protection of the civil rights of those involved and to maintain the public's confidence in law enforcement," State's Attorney Bob Berlin said in a statement.

A recording of a 911 domestic violence call details the moments before Carol Stream police fatally shot Isaac Goodlow inside his home in February.

Berlin said his conclusion not to file any charges against law enforcement came after a thorough investigation into the deadly shooting.

He went on to say he wanted to dispel "misinformation" regarding the incident.

Berlin said officials audited the body camera video that was released after Goodlow's family claimed it had been altered. He said the audit found it had not been modified in any way.

Despite Goodlow's family saying Goodlow was in bed when he was shot, Berlin said the footage contradicts that.

Goodlow was fatally shot by police in the 200-block of East St. Charles Road in Carol Stream Feb. 3.

Police said the sister of Goodlow's girlfriend had called them to the scene for an alleged domestic incident.

Police said after trying to contact Goodlow for over 45 minutes, they obtained a key and six officers entered the apartment. Within seconds, he was shot by police in what appears to be a bedroom

A lengthy news release Wednesday said an unarmed Goodlow was behind the bedroom door when police entered the dark room.

The release said the officer believed Goodlow stepped toward him in an "aggressive manner."

"Believing Goodlow was either pointing something at him, throwing something at him or reaching for his firearm, (the officer) fired a single gunshot at Goodlow, striking him in the chest. (The officer) discharged his firearm twelve seconds after the officers entered the apartment," the release said.

DuPage County officials went on to say another officer accidentally fired a shot, as well, that did not hit anyone.

Goodlow was handcuffed before life-saving measures began, officials said.

He also said a Taser was not used on Goodlow.

Berlin said none of the officers involved in the incident have a record of discipline relating to use of force.

Goodlow's family and attorneys spoke out Wednesday afternoon.

