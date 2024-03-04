Protesters seek officers' names, 911 calls after Carol Stream police fatally shoot man inside home

The family of Isaac Goodlow has filed a lawsuit against the Carol Stream Police Department after he was killed in a shooting at his home.

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (WLS) -- They say they want answers.

Most of the protesters gathered on Monday have already seen the body camera video, released last week by Carol Stream police, that shows officers entering Isaac Goodlow's apartment using a key provided by a building employee.

Parts of the video have been blurred by police. Walking behind a shield, they announced their presence and attempted to locate Goodlow.

They found him in a bedroom and, seconds after entering the apartment, an unnamed officer fired a shot, striking Goodlow in the chest. Seconds later, there was another shot, which police said was from a different officer.

After firing the shots, officers placed handcuffs on Goodlow before attempting CPR.

It happened a month ago in early February. Police were responding to a call regarding a domestic dispute.

Police said Goodlow's girlfriend gave the officers permission to enter the apartment, but she was not inside at the time. Goodlow's family said he was unarmed and sleeping, posing no threat to anyone.

"They immediately shot and killed an unarmed Black man. It speaks for itself," said Andrew M. Stroth, the family's attorney.

Stroth represents the family in a federal civil rights lawsuit they have filed against the Carol Stream Police Department. He said while the department has released bodycam video, they have not yet released the officer's names or audio from 911 calls following the shooting.

Demonstrators plan to call on Carol Stream's mayor and trustees to do that on Monday night.

"We want the village to take swift action," Stroth said.