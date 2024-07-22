Cases dismissed for 3 involved in Loop protest of Israel-Hamas war last month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Protesters demanding a cease-fire in Gaza and an end to U.S. military aid to Israel appeared in court Monday.

They were arrested after blocking streets in the Loop last month.

Those charged say they are protected by the First Amendment.

Before going into court, they sang and prayed.

Most have been involved in numerous demonstrations since the war began months ago. They held signs remembering a number of Palestinians who have been killed.

"I felt like I must do something to stop the U.S. bombs from going to kill innocent children in Gaza," said Sherri Bevel, with Mennonite Action Chicago.

Bevel was one of 11 protesters arrested and charged with misdemeanor obstructing police during a demonstration last month. That demonstration began in Federal Plaza in the Loop, and continued to the building that houses the American Israel Public Action Committee.

"These people are Christian peacemakers. Their goal is to have peace. They would not engage in anything of a violent nature," attorney Melinda Power said.

Some in the group are heading to Washington, D.C. later this week to protest a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

They also have several protests planned during the Democratic National Convention.

"Netanyahu has been the tip of the spear for Israeli aggression and grabbing land from the Palestinians," said Dennis Koehn, with Mennonite Action Chicago.

"That will give us a chance to amplify our message that what is going on in Gaza is unacceptable," Pastor Nathan Perrin said.

The court dismissed the cases against three of the protestors. The rest are asking for jury trials. Those trials could be scheduled sometime in the fall.