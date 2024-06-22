11 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested for blocking roadway in the Loop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested Saturday afternoon in downtown Chicago.

At least 11 protesters were arrested after blocking a roadway around 2:41 p.m. on Franklin Street between Monroe Street and Arcade Place in the Loop, Chicago police said.

The Chicago Police Department shared images of the protest in social media tweet posts on X.

Chicago police said officers were in communication with the protesters and issued warnings to vacate the street prior to the arrests.

No further information about what charges the individuals may be facing was immediately available.

