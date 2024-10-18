Comedian J-L Cauvin chats with Ryan and Val, Alessi shares delicious pizza and pasta recipes

Comedian J-L Cauvin is in town to perform at the Comedy Plex in Oak Park.

Windy City Weekend: Host Chat Comedian J-L Cauvin is in town to perform at the Comedy Plex in Oak Park.

Windy City Weekend: Host Chat Comedian J-L Cauvin is in town to perform at the Comedy Plex in Oak Park.

Windy City Weekend: Host Chat Comedian J-L Cauvin is in town to perform at the Comedy Plex in Oak Park.

CHICAGO -- Friday on Windy City Weekend, comedian J-L Cauvin joins Ryan and Val for host chat. J-L went viral for his impersonation of President Donald Trump at the start of COVID-19 in 2020. Cauvin is in town to perform at the Comedy Plex in Oak Park.

For tickets, visit www.comedyplex.com.

In the kitchen with Alessi

October is Italian American Heritage Month and Chef Mario Manfredini is back in the kitchen.

October is Italian American Heritage Month and Chef Mario Manfredini is back in the kitchen with a delicious Pasta Al Forno Con Melanzane (baked pasta with eggplant) recipe! Chef Mario stopped by the Jewel-Osco (www.atjewelosco.com) in Schaumburg to pick up the Alessi products for his dish!

Pasta al Forno con Melanzane

Ingredients:





1 medium size eggplant with skin on, cubed

2 small shallots, minced

16 oz Alessi organic rigatoni

8 oz of grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

8 oz of fresh mozzarella, cubed

28 oz Alessi San Marzano plum tomatoes

Alessi garlic puree

Alessi sea salt and pepper

Alessi extra virgin olive oil

Crushed red pepper flakes

Instructions:

Wash and cube eggplant, fry in vegetable oil until browned. Set aside on paper towels and salt.

In saucepan over medium heat add three tablespoons of evoo, sauté the shallots - once they become translucent add one tablespoon of garlic puree until fragrant, add tomatoes and simmer 20 minutes adding fresh basil, salt, pepper and crushed red pepper to taste.

In a separate pot bring plenty of salted water to a rolling boil. Cook half-way through stirring occasionally - approximately seven minutes.

In a bowl combine sauce, eggplant pasta and half the cheeses. You can also re-season and add more fresh basil.

Layer mixture in a casserole dish and top with remaining cheese.

In a pre-heated oven bake uncovered for 25 minutes at 400 degrees.

Once removed from oven, let dish rest for five minutes.

Garnish with additional fresh basil, parmesan, and sauce if you'd like.

Flat bread pizza appetizer

Ingredients:





2 naan flatbreads

Fresh mozzarella, sliced

Fresh basil

Alessi pesto

Alessi garlic puree

Alessi balsamic reduction

Alessi chunky marinara

Alessi sea salt and pepper

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Place naan bread on cookie sheets, brush with garlic puree, cover with pasta sauce.

Place sliced cheese evenly over bread.

Add dollops of pesto.

Place in middle rack of oven and bake eight to 10 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Once done, let bread sit a couple of minutes. Garnish with fresh basil and drizzle with balsamic reduction.

If you wish to add more ingredients, try Alessi sundried tomatoes or even use the eggplant sauce from the prior dish.

Neighborhood Walk

Val takes a tour of the oldest Puerto Rican neighborhood in Chicago, Humboldt Park

In Val's latest edition of Neighborhood Walk, she takes a tour of the oldest Puerto Rican neighborhood in Chicago, Humboldt Park.

The historic neighborhood was once home to Eastern European immigrants, but in the 1950s, it became a stronghold for Chicago's Puerto Rican community.

Eduardo Arocho guided Val on her tour of Humboldt Park. Arocho is an entrepreneur and poet, best known as the owner of the Paseo Boricua Tour Co. The company sponsors walking tours through the Humboldt Park community.

Spend or Save?

Film critic Richard Roeper reviews new movies and TV shows hitting theaters and streaming platforms this weekend.

Film critic Richard Roeper reviews new movies and TV shows hitting theaters and streaming platforms this weekend.

"We Live in Time" - SPEND

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh star in this romantic drama that follows a couple's relationship over a decade of time.

"Woman of the House" - SPEND

Anna Kendrick directs and stars in this Netflix movie about a serial killer who appeared on "The Dating Game" in the 1970s.

"Allswell in New York" - SPEND

Liza Colon-Zayes from "The Bear" stars in this family drama about three Nuyorican sisters navigate through life's challenges.