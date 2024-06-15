Chavez Siler is also a Chicago police officer who was suspended for his actions during another incident

Charges dropped against East Garfield Park security guard who scuffled with student while armed

A viral video from 2021 shows Chicago Police Officer and Westinghouse College Prep security guard Chavez Siler struggling with the student.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges against a Chicago police officer and school security guard who got into a physical altercation with a student have been dropped.

A viral video from 2021 shows Chavez Siler struggling with the student with a gun in one hand.

Siler was charged with illegally carrying that gun inside Westinghouse College Prep and with battering the student.

Charges against the guard have been dropped because he agreed to take an anger management course.

This comes after former CPD Supt. David Brown had recommended Siler be discharged from the department in August 2021 for allegedly violating five departmental rules, including unnecessarily using his weapon by repeatedly hitting a suspect with his gun on March 15, 2017.

The Chicago Police Board found in 2023 that Siler's actions during that incident were justified up to a specific moment, at which point his actions were no longer appropriate, resulting in a six-month suspension.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.