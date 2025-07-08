Chicago-area family mourns father, son who drowned in Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A suburban family is in mourning after two Chicago-area men, a father and son, died over the holiday weekend after they were pulled from the waters of Lake Michigan at a beach in Northwest Indiana.

The drownings happened around 4:20 p.m. Saturday at Boaters Beach in Burns Harbor, Indiana, officials said.

Two men who drowned were pulled from the water by a good Samaritan at the Indiana Dunes National Park, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said. The men were taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The men were identified as 65-year-old David Meneou of Joliet, Illinois and 20-year-old Jameson Meneou of Lockport, Illinois, the Porter County Coroner said. They were father and son, the IDNR said.

David's brother told ABC7 that his nephew Jameson lived with autism. He also said that David was a loving father who dedicated his life to his son.

"Preliminary investigation reveals both were in the water when Jameson Meneou went into deep water and began to struggle," a news release from the IDNR read in part. "David Meneou attempted to rescue his son but also began to struggle in the deep water."

No further information was immediately available as authorities continue to investigate.