Chicago area marking Memorial Day with ceremonies, parades

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Memorial Day is a day to remember those men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Monday morning in Chicago, there's a wreath-laying ceremony at 11 a.m. in Grant Park. That takes place at the Major General John Alexander Logan Monument. Logan recommended the creation of Memorial Day. it was originally known as Decoration Day, and first observed on May 30, 1868.

St. Charles ceremonies

St. Charles will hold a flag raising and cemetery ceremony at 6 a.m. at Baker Community Center at 101 S. 2nd St. Boy Scout Troops will lead flag ceremonies beginning at the South Cemetery (east side of 7th Avenue, north of Madison Avenue), to the North Cemetery (west side of Route 25, north of Johnor Avenue), and concluding at the Union Cemetery (east side of Route 25, north of Stone hedge Road).

A Veterans Community Breakfast Fundraiser will take place from 7-9 a.m. at Baker Memorial Church at 307 Cedar Ave. All are invited and the breakfast will cost $5 per-person. All current and former fire, police, uniformed scouts, emergency services, military members and veterans will dine for free.

The St. Charles Memorial Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. at 6th and Main streets and continue to Riverside Avenue with a service at 10:45 a.m. at the Freedom Shrine along the river, west of the former St. Charles Police Department at 211 N. Riverside Ave. In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held inside the St. Charles Fire Station at 112 N. Riverside Ave.

Elgin:

A Catholic Mass will honoring all veterans will take place at 8:30 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, 1001 Villa Street.

A service will be held at 9 a.m. to honor those buried at Lakewood Memorial Park located at 30W730 US 20. It will be held at the cemetery's Garden of Honor and include a combined color guard. The observance will conclude with a rifle salute and the playing of Taps.

Another service organized by the Elgin Navy Club and the Elgin Marine Corps League, this program is especially designed to pay tribute to veterans interred at sea. It will take place at 9:40 a.m. at Elgin Veterans Memorial Park, 274 N. Grove Ave.

At 11 a.m. at Bluff City Cemetery, 945 Bluff City Blvd., the Memorial Day program will pay tribute to the 80th anniversary of D-Day and will include the laying of organizational wreaths at the Grand Army of the Republic Memorial.

Beverly/Morgan Park

Beverly

The Beverly Area Planning Association is hosting the 46th Ridge Run on Memorial Day. Runners can compete to place 1st, 2nd, or 3rd in their age groups ranging from 6 to 80+ years. The races start at 96th and Longwood.

7:30 a.m. - Youth Mile

8:00 a.m. - 10K Race Start

8:10 a.m. - Youth Mile Start

9:30 a.m. - 5K Race Start

The Memorial Day Parade is starting at 10:30 a.m. from 110th and Longwood. The first Beverly/Morgan Park Memorial Day Parade was in 1926, making it the oldest community Memorial Day in Chicago.

Arlington Heights Memorial Day Parade

The Village of Arlington Heights' 105th Annual Memorial Day Parade will kick-off at 9:30 a.m. This annual event is organized by the American Legion and Veterans Memorial Committee of Arlington Heights. The parade begins at Arlington Heights Road and Sigwalt Street, goes west to Sigwalt, turns north on Dunton, turns west on Euclid, and south on Chestnut.

The parade concludes at Memorial Park (Fremont St and Chestnut), where the Memorial Day Ceremony takes place, at 11 a.m.

Park Ridge

The Park Ridge Memorial Day Parade is taking place at 10 a.m. at Talcott and Cumberland.

The parade's sponsors are local veterans' organizations including American Legion Post 247 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3579.

After the ceremony, there will be a ceremony at the American Legion monument at Hodges Park. (141 Vine Ave in Park Ridge).

Hoffman Estates and Schaumburg

A joint Memorial Day Observance is taking place Monday in both Hoffman Estates and Schaumburg.

The Hoffman Estates portion of the event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Hoffman Estates Veterans Memorial site located in front of the Hoffman Estates Police Department at 411 W. Higgins Road.

Immediately following the lowering of the flag in Hoffman Estates, the observance will move to Schaumburg for a 10:45 a.m. ceremony at the St. Peter Lutheran Church & School, 202 E. Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg.

Aurora

The Aurora Memorial Parade begins at 10 a.m. at Benton and River streets with 2024 Grand Marshal will be World War II veteran and Aurora resident Richard 'Dick' Miller.

Hinsdale

The Village of Hinsdale and Hinsdale American Legion Post 250 will host a Memorial Day procession. The Procession takes off at 10 a.m from 3rd Street by Hinsdale Middle School. It will head west to Washington and north on Washington to Memorial Hall and conclude with a ceremony. No political entries or for-profit organizations are allowed in the procession.

Chicago 17th Ward Parade

The 17TH Ward parade ceremony is starting at 10 a.m. Marchers will wind through Auburn Gresham from 77th Street and Emerald Avenue with a wreath laying ceremony in front of St. Leo's Residence for Veterans.

Wheeling

The Wheeling Memorial Day Parade is starting at McHenry Road to Lexington Drive and traveling southeast to Lexington Drive and terminating at the Amvets post 700 McHenry Rd.

Crown Point

American Legion Post 20 and the City of Crown Point will host the annual

Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony today. The parade begins on Joliet Street, goes to Main Street south to Wells Street and ends at the Historic Maplewood Cemetery.

At 11 a.m., American Legion Post 20, Crown Point Mayor Pete Land, Crown Point officials, the Boy Scouts, the Girl Scouts, the United States Naval Sea Cadets Polar Star Battalion and local elected officials will gather for a brief ceremony at the Historic Maplewood Cemeter.

Hillside

Monday, Cardinal Blase Cupich will celebrate Mass with the Very Rev. Larry Sullivan at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. During the Masses, veterans present will be asked to come forward for a special blessing followed by the playing of Taps.

Masses will be held at most Catholic Cemeteries in the area too.

WOOGMS Parade

The WOOGMS parade began in 1963 when the late Al Weisman marched around the block near his home with his son, Tony, a few friends, and an American flag. Nurtured by Weisman and his desire for fun, patriotism and community involvement, WOOGMS has grown to a loosely-organized, but easily-recognized troupe of more than 1,000 marchers who come from all over the metropolitan Chicago area and beyond. The annual WOOGMS parade, which takes place on Memorial Day and Labor Day, has been an important staple in the Lakeview neighborhood for six decades and now includes children and grandchildren of the parade's original marchers. The parade kicks off at 11a.m. on the corner of Pine Grove and Wellington Avenues.

Chicago Anti-War Ceremony

Members of Vietnam Veterans Against the War and Veterans Against the War will gather at 11 a.m. at 24 E. Wacker Drive along the Chicago Riverwalk.

Orland Park

The Village of Orland Park is holding a remembrance ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Orland Park Village Hall, 14700 S. Ravinia Avenue. The names of the eight veterans that have been recently added to the Village's granite wall will be read aloud during the ceremony. Seating for 200 will be provided, guests are also welcome to bring lawn chairs of their own. Those who choose to attend virtually can view the program on Village's YouTube channel at YouTube.com/@VillageofOrlandPark

Crest Hill

The Crest Hill Memorial Day ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. at City Center, 20690 City Center Blvd.