Pedestrian struck by car on I-57 in Calumet Park; all NB lanes closed

CALUMET PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- All lanes of I-57 were shut down after a pedestrian was hit by a car on the interstate on Tuesday, video shows.

Chopper 7 was over the scene as first responders shut down all northbound lanes of I-57 near 127th Street in the south suburbs at about 6 a.m.

A woman appeared to be hit by a vehicle, and was seen under it. She was seen alive, however she was badly injured.

All traffic was being diverted off I-57 at 127th Street.

Chopper 7 was over the scene as the woman was taken away in an ambulance. Her condition is unknown.

This is a developing story.