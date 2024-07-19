US Rep. Sean Casten calls for President Joe Biden to step aside from race

CHICAGO (WLS) -- U.S. Congressman Sean Casten, who represents part of Chicago and south and west suburbs, has called on President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential election.

"It is with a heavy heart and much personal reflection that I am therefore calling on Joe Biden to pass the torch to a new generation," wrote Rep. Casten in the Chicago Tribune. "To manage an exit with all the dignity and decency that has guided his half-century of public service. To cement his legacy as the President who saved our democracy in 2020 and handed it off to trusted hands in 2024 who could carry his legacy forward."

Casten joins a number of other members of Congress from Illinois who have called for Biden to step aside, including Rep. Mike Quigley and Rep. Brad Schneider.

RELATED: US Rep. Jonathan Jackson sticking with President Joe Biden as number of detractors continues to grow

Casten's announcement also comes as former President Barack Obama has reportedly told allies that Biden needs to seriously consider the viability of his candidacy.