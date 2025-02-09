'Wheel of Fortune' auditions also taking place until noon on Sunday.

Chicago Auto Show 2025: Athletes to take on Miles Per Hour Run at McCormick Place

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The nation's largest auto show continues to showcase vehicles from nearly three dozen automakers.

This year, the 2025 Chicago Auto Show marks it's 117th year.

Sunday athletes will take to McCormik Place for the Miles Per Hour Run.

Starting at 9 a.m., participants will have one hour to cover as much distance as they can in 60 minutes.

The first run was held in 2020 and brought back in 2023 and is entirely indoors.

ABC7's Christian Piekos got a closer look at the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack.

ABC7's Christian Piekos takes a look at the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack at the Chicago Auto Show.

'Wheel of Fortune' auditions

"Wheel of Fortune" social media correspondent Maggie Sajak will meet with possible contestants to spin the wheel.

Auditions began on Saturday at the Chicago Auto Show and run from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday. No admission to the auto show is required. Participants must be 18 years or older to try out.

Those wishing to participate can go to the North Hall ticket lobby of McCormick Place, 2301 McCormick Place, Chicago - Main Entrance at Gate 4.

There is also a family zone, with all kinds of interactive experiences and video game simulators to test out.

The 2025 show opens to the public daily at 10 a.m. and it goes until Feb. 17.

Adult ticket prices are $17; seniors ages 62 and older are $12; children ages 4-12 are $12; kids 3 and younger are free.

