Steve 'Mongo' McMichaels' induction into Pro Football Hall of Fame puts spotlight back on ALS

MCHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- The induction of Chicago Bears great Steve "Mongo" McMichaels into the Pro Football Hall of Fame from his bedside on Saturday has returned a spotlight to ALS, the disease McMichaels is fighting.

McMichael, who is unable to travel, was surrounded by teammates and fellow hall of famers when he received his gold jacket, and they revealed his bust that will be on display in Caton, Ohio.

It was the first time the Hall of Fame traveled to someone's home for the ceremony. And while ALS has left McMichaels unable to move, his mind is still very alert.

"He's aware of everything. There's nothing wrong upstairs. It's just the rest of his body. It's a horrible disease, but he's handled it with courage and class," said Jimbo Covert.

"That's who he is, always been. A fighter, tough guy, never give up," said Mike Singletary.

McMichael has been a strong supporter of the ALS United, helping draw attention to the illness and the need to find a cure.

"A big part of what we do is provide equipment, support and education so people can make decisions within their priorities," said Peggy O'Connor.

Scott Marsell was diagnosed with ALS two and a half years ago. He is still active, and able to pursue some of his hobbies, and is trying to bring more attention to finding the cure for his disease by bringing back the Ice Bucket Challenge, first introduced in 2014. But he realizes the attention McMichael brings to ALS United can do even more.

"It's a huge help to our cause," he said.

Ten years ago, the Ice Bucket Challenge raised $115 million for ALS research and care. Seventeen million people participated.

A decade later, many in the ALS community hope for similar results on the anniversary.