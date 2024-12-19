Friday special meeting agenda includes items to 'Approve Settlement' and 'Termination of Chief Officer'

Chicago school board to vote on future of CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Board of Education plans to vote on the future of Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez at a special meeting on Friday, multiple sources told ABC7.

The meeting's agenda includes two items: "Approve Settlement with Chief Officer" and "Approve Termination of Chief Officer." Sources have confirmed to ABC7 that the chief officer in question is Martinez.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has reportedly been aiming to oust Martinez after his refusal to take out a short-term high-interest loan amid the city's budget crisis.

The mayor recently appointed a brand new school board that would seemingly have the power to vote to fire Martinez.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.