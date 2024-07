Chicago chefs advocate for 'Yes, Chef!' Culinary Camp

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rodney Staton, the executive chef with Chicago's Lardon restaurant and Josue Cervantes, a graduate of a culinary camp. The pair stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the summer sandwich series collaboration for charity.

