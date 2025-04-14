24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Vigil held 1 year after 9-year-old girl killed, 10 others injured in Back of the Yards mass shooting

3 boys -- ages 1, 8, and 9 -- were shot at the family gathering

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, April 14, 2025 3:14AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family and friends are remembering a 9-year-old girl who was killed in a mass shooting one year ago on the city's South Side.

They gathered at a vigil Sunday night for Ariana Molina. at the site where she died in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Molina was at a party near 52nd Street and South Damen Avenue when police said three men outside fired more than 70 rounds.

At least 10 others were injured in the shooting, including three boys, ages 1, 8 and 9.

READ MORE | Back of the Yards mass shooting kills 9-year-old girl, wounds 10 others

One suspect is awaiting trial for murder, officials said.

