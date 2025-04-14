Vigil held 1 year after 9-year-old girl killed, 10 others injured in Back of the Yards mass shooting

3 boys -- ages 1, 8, and 9 -- were shot at the family gathering
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family and friends are remembering a 9-year-old girl who was killed in a mass shooting one year ago on the city's South Side.
They gathered at a vigil Sunday night for Ariana Molina. at the site where she died in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
Molina was at a party near 52nd Street and South Damen Avenue when police said three men outside fired more than 70 rounds.
At least 10 others were injured in the shooting, including three boys, ages 1, 8 and 9.
One suspect is awaiting trial for murder, officials said.