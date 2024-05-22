Chicago City Council expected to take up ShotSpotter in vote Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The future of ShotSpotter is in the hands of the Chicago City Council Wednesday, where a debate and a vote are expected at City Hall.

ShotSpotter advocates say the gunshot detection technology keeps people safer and can save lives.

Tuesday, supporters of ShotSpotter made another push to keep it here in the city.

A group of City Council members joined by former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, who oversaw the launch of ShotSpotter eight years ago, made their case at a news conference. This comes as an important City Council vote will take place Wednesday.

"Seventy percent of our gunshot calls in Chicago go unreported by the citizens dialing 9-1-1," Johnson said. "If we take away shot spotter which alerts our officers to pinpoint areas of gunshots what's gonna take its place?

Mayor Brandon Johnson plans to end the city's contract with ShotSpotter this fall, but seems to have left open this window in a recent interview with ABC7.

So, Wednesday, supporters say they will call for a City Council vote on an order to have the police department gather more data on ShotSpotter alerts from now until the contract ends.

The information includes how many times police officers render aid, how many bullet casings and weapons are recovered, how many arrests are made and the average response time compared to 9-1-1 calls.