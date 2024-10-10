WATCH LIVE

Chicago to close Little Village migrant shelter, state says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, October 10, 2024 10:20PM
The City of Chicago will close a migrant shelter on Pulaski in Little Village on November 3, Illinois state officials announced Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A migrant shelter on Chicago's Southwest Side is expected to close next month.

The shelter is located on Pulaski in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. It will close November 3, according to state officials.

The state says the number of arrivals from the border has significantly slowed in the last few months.

There are currently about 3,000 unused beds in the city's new arrival shelter system.

There are 146 people currently living at the Pulaski shelter.

Officials said they will be offered space at other shelters as they continue their path to self-sufficiency.

